CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $6.86. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 155,770 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $516.11 million and a PE ratio of 22.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$412.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.4627753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.