Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Overweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $690.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $600.69.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $599.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $286.09 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.87 and a 200-day moving average of $578.80. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total value of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,882 shares of company stock worth $103,549,141. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

