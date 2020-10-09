Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $15.50

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.50 to $15.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $5.67 on Monday. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

