Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.80

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.80 and traded as high as $33.36. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 324,367 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.19.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.