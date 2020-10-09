Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$438.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$398.00 to C$438.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$391.58.

CP stock traded down C$1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$409.06. 521,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$395.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$412.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

