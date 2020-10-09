Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $444.00. The company traded as high as $316.61 and last traded at $314.03, with a volume of 2818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.98.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.57. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

