Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$154.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$154.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.36.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock traded down C$1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest acquired 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$142.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at C$33,217,660.58. Insiders sold a total of 56,680 shares of company stock worth $7,779,372 over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.