Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$152.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$154.00 price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.36.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$144.39. 1,060,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,332. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.56, for a total value of C$941,914.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,015,195.94. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.76, for a total value of C$798,321.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,474,449.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

