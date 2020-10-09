Canaccord Genuity Increases Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Price Target to C$0.75

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$0.65 target price on Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.63. 51,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.70.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

