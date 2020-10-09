Canaccord Genuity Cuts Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target to C$2.00

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reduced their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.04.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Questor Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

