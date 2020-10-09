Camrova Resources (OTCMKTS:BAJFF) Trading 1,284% Higher

Shares of Camrova Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAJFF) traded up 1,284% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About Camrova Resources (OTCMKTS:BAJFF)

Camrova Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. It owns a 7.23% interest in the Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc-manganese project located in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Baja Mining Corp. and changed its name to Camrova Resources Inc in October 2016.

