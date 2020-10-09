Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Camping World by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.