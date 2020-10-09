Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.00

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.85 ($0.80), with a volume of 366892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

