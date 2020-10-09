CaluraCoin (CLC) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One CaluraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CaluraCoin has a market cap of $16,631.71 and $3.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaluraCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CaluraCoin Profile

CaluraCoin (CLC) is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 13,122,630 coins and its circulating supply is 11,554,708 coins. The official website for CaluraCoin is www.caluracoin.com.br

Buying and Selling CaluraCoin

