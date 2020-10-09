Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CALM stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of -0.22. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

