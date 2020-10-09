C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. 2,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

