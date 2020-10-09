BTIG Research Raises Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Price Target to $58.00

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

INS stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

