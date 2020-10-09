Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.02

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.02 and traded as high as $40.83. Bruker shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 495,593 shares.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bruker by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bruker by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

