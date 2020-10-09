Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.24

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.24 and traded as high as $70.20. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 29,071 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

