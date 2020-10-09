Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.
NYSE BEPC opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
