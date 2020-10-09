Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

NYSE BEPC opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

