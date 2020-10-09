Brokerages Set Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TRUP opened at $87.20 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,744.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,465.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $203,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,293 shares of company stock worth $8,348,642 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 110.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

