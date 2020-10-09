Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) PT at $25.00

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS by 176.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TELUS by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after buying an additional 6,389,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

