Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $24.69

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,750.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,772,033 shares of company stock worth $107,471,296 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.32. 363,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,142,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

