Brokerages Set Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Target Price at $11.45

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $949.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

