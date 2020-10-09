Brokerages Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) PT at $401.43

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE:ROP traded up $12.06 on Friday, hitting $415.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

