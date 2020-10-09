Brokerages Set RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Target Price at $302.88

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

RNG traded up $9.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -246.78 and a beta of 0.48. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,425 shares in the company, valued at $60,225,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,759 shares of company stock valued at $46,825,971. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

