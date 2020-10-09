Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $111.17

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,386. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

