Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $111.17

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.
Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,386. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
In other news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
