Brokerages Set MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) PT at $19.00

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after buying an additional 159,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 103.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MEDNAX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

