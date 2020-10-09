Brokerages Set Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) PT at $38.67

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 14,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 33.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

