Brokerages Expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Announce -$1.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.32). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($5.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 57.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 12.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,443. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

