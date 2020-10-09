Brokerages Expect Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MTA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 4,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.24 million and a P/E ratio of -62.31. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

