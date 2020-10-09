Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.25. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

RBB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 54,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

