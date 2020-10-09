Brokerages Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $60,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $220,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 11,377.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,075. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.38. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

