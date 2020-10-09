Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $147.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Banner reported sales of $137.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $589.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $592.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $557.15 million, with estimates ranging from $546.16 million to $564.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 4,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 21.8% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 6,013.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

