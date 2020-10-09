Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.88 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $7.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACRS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 132,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.
