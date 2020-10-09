Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.88 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $7.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 132,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

