Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $379.25

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $379.25 and last traded at $378.46, with a volume of 42892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $373.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,451,950. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

