Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $765.72

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $765.72 and traded as high as $791.50. Britvic shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 383,642 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 831.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 765.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

