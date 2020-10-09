Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.
Shares of BHF opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.