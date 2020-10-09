Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.