Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
