Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.93. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.