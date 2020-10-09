Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.01 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.05 ($0.58). Approximately 46,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 622,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It offers facing bricks, blocks, rainscreen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates. The company also supplies bathroom towel rails, radiators, interior doors, and windows.

