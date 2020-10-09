Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Raised to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Securities increased their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th.

BOXL stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $226,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

