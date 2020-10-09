Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.06.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $30,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $62,173.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,274.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock worth $3,526,211. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

