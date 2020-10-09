Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $935.78

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $935.78 and last traded at $927.92, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $920.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $689.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $866.66 and a 200 day moving average of $628.69.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

