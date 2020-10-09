BofA Securities Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $227.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by BofA Securities from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.48.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $223.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 265.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.