Boadicea Resources Ltd (BOA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on November 9th

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Boadicea Resources Company Profile
