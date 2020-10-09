BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $573.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.47.

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $453.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O'Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $273,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

