BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.42 ($51.08).

BNP stock opened at €33.72 ($39.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.76. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

