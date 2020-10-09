Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) Shares Down 0.3%

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.75 and last traded at C$19.79. Approximately 21,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 61,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.38.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.