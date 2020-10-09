BMO Capital Markets Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $42.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,822,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

