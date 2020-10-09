BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$136.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTC.A. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$117.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$126.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$130.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$2.53 on Friday, hitting C$143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$157.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

